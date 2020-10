great sadness we regret to announce the death of Brother Peter Chlebus. Brother Chlebus was a member of Roofers Union Local No.33 for 19 years. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 27th from 5-7pm at Lombard Funeral Home, 3 Bridge St., Monson. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 28th at 9am from the funeral home and conclude with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Patrick's Church, Monson. The burial will be private.Paul BickfordBusiness Manager