Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter F. Doyle Jr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter F. Doyle Jr. Notice
78, of Derry, NH, died Sunday January 12, 2020 at his home. Mr. Doyle was born in Boston, MA on September 22, 1941, a son of the late Peter and Mary (Carroll) Doyle. He had resided in Derry for the past 23 years, formerly living in Everett, MA. Mr. Doyle served with the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He retired from the US Post Office, South Postal Annex in Boston after 25 years. Mr. Doyle was a friend of Bill W. and was a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Ezekiel-Marsh and her husband Daniel Marsh of Derry, and Julie Doyle of Burlington, VT, three grandchildren, Charis Doyle, Mackenzie Hayes, and Haleigh Smith, one great-granddaughter, Autumn Maurice, and his life partner, Joan Sorenson of Londonderry. He also leaves several cousins, including Kathy and Bobby Moreschi. He was predeceased by his wife, Arlene M. Doyle in 2010, and by his sister, Sheila Doyle.

Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 1 – 3 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. Burial with honors will be held at a later date at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Peter F., Doyle Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peabody Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -