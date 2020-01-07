Boston Herald Notices
|
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
Monument Square
Concord Center, MA
View Map
Peter J. Duran Jr. Notice
85, of Acton, formerly of Concord, Jan. 4, 2020. Loving husband of the late Lorraine (Sylvester) Duran and companion of the late Joan (Sullivan) Smith. Devoted father of Judith Poplaski and her husband Stephen Sr. of Winterport, ME, James Duran and his wife Cheryl of Franklin, Jill Single and her husband Ed of Ayer, and Jean Maskell and her husband Anthony of San Francisco, CA. Proud Bumpa to Scott, Camie, Stephen Jr., Seth, Casie, Corin, Sean, Sawyer, and Caroline as well as fifteen great grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER on Sunday, Jan. 12th from 1 to 4 pm, with a musical tribute at 3 pm. Funeral Monday, Jan. 13th at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 () or to the PBS Foundation, 2100 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202 (www.pbs.org). U.S. Army Veteran. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
