Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agatha Church
Milton , MA
1945 - 2019
Peter J. Nash Sr. Notice
of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester & Milton, passed away suddenly on Aug. 13th. Longtime partner of Dernella Diver of Weymouth. Devoted father of Daniel J. Nash of Dorchester and his wife, Amy and the late Peter J. Nash, Jr. Loving grandpa of Ronan & Ella Nash. Brother of Mary Jennings of Toronto, Canada, Michael Nash of Randolph and Dermot Nash of Newton, and the late John, James, Catherine, Sheila & Margaret Nash. Former husband of Martha (Miller). Visiting hrs. at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton Sun. 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Mon. morning at 10:30. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com

Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home

(617) 696-4200



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
