Peter M. Geraghty
of Canton, June 16, 2020. Beloved son of Mary E. (Moran) and Peter Geraghty. Brother of Mary G. Collins, Linda Joyce and Debra Geraghty. Also survived by six nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Neponset River House, 595 Pleasant St. Norwood, MA 02062. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
