Peter McGarty
1951 - 2020
Peter Coleman, of Dorchester and formerly of Hyde Park died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was 69.

Born in Boston on April 13, 1951, he was the son of the late Peter P. and Catherine F. (Beatty) McGarty. Peter attended local schools and graduated from Roslindale High School with the Class of 1969. Peter worked as a taxi driver and enjoyed his work as well as the relationships he built throughout the years.

In his spare time, Peter enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts and watching Boston sports. Peter was a laid back and easygoing person. He was always kind and people enjoyed his company. Peter will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Peter was the loving brother of Catherine A. Jensen and her husband George of Quincy, Joseph P. McGarty and his wife Carol of Quincy, Michael G. McGarty and his wife Sharon of Braintree, Eileen T. Coulter and her husband Michael of Randolph, Paul C. McGarty and his partner Bayti Girma of Concord and the late Mary C. McGarty who died in 2018. Peter is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square).

Peter's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., QUINCY at 12 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to go directly to church. Services will conclude with interment in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Peter to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
