Peter S. Horrigan
of Peabody, age 62, August 2, 2020, member of IBEW Union Local #103, husband of Karen L. (Worley) Horrigan, son of Joseph W. and Shirley (O'Connell) Horrigan of Peabody, father of Tanya Horrigan, Nathan Horrigan and Joel Horrigan, brother of Richard Horrigan and his wife, Patricia of Windham, NH, Kevin Horrigan of Lynn, Brian Horrigan and his wife, Melinda of Peabody, Colleen Robinson and her husband, Ralph of Londonderry, NH and Erin Maribito and her husband, Michael of Peabody, grandfather of Avery Horrigan, Ysalbella Horrigan, Orin Bartlett and Anastasia King, his aunt, Collette Landers and her husband Richard of Peabody and numerous nieces and nephews. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody, Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Burial in the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. All attendees are required to wear mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Adelaide's Church
