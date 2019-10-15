|
of Brockton, formerly of Brighton, passed away after a period failing health, October 8, 2019, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Katherine "Kathy" (Marple) and loving father of Darin P. McDonnell of Brockton and Jason R. McDonnell and his wife Jean of E. Bridgewater. Dear "Grampa" to Alex and Leah McDonnell. Brother of Beatrice Linehan of Easton, Irene Davis of Wayland, the late Esther Flibott, George, John, William, Paul, Edward McDonnell, Mary Martin, Patricia McGrath, and Amelia Bolotti. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Peter was born in Waltham and grew up in Allston. He was a truck driver for Teamsters Local #25, Boston. After his retirement he worked at McKenzie's Auto in Allston for many years. He proudly served in the US Army during the early 1960's.
At Peter's request visiting hours and services have been omitted and his remains will be placed at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made in his name to Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To leave a sympathy message visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Arrangements are under the directions of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 15, 2019