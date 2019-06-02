|
of Cambridge May 29. Son of the late Vincenzo and Nina (DiLello) Greco. Loving brother of the late Mary Trifone, Guido Greco, Carmine Barressi, Olga DiVecchia and Anthony Greco. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., Cambridge Saturday at 9 AM followed by a Rite of Christian Burial in St. Francis Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 10 AM. Visiting Friday 4-7 PM. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Former employee of Western Electric.. Late Army Veteran. For guest book please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/peter-v-greco-1
Published in Boston Herald from June 2 to June 6, 2019