regret to announce the death of Brother Philbert Wright on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Visitation: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 6:00 pm -8:00 pm, Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home – South DeKaib Chapel, 467 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034
Celebration of Life : Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 2560 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032
Due to COVID-19 – a mask will be required to enter the chapel.
Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.
Robert MacNeil
President View the online memorial for Philbert Wright