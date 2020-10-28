1/
Philbert Wright
regret to announce the death of Brother Philbert Wright on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Visitation: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 6:00 pm -8:00 pm, Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home – South DeKaib Chapel, 467 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034

Celebration of Life : Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 2560 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032

Due to COVID-19 – a mask will be required to enter the chapel.

Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.

Robert MacNeil

President



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
