|
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Philip B. "Phil" Brown

Philip B. "Phil" Brown Notice
a lifelong resident of West Roxbury passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 46 years to Joyce A. (Webber) Brown. Devoted father of Joseph (BPD) and his wife Maura of West Roxbury, Erin Brown of West Roxbury, Maura Garcia and her husband Angel of Stoughton and Colleen Brown of West Roxbury. Cherished Papa of Aoibhe, Caragh, Cian, Harper and Connor. Brother of Robert, Michael, Stephen, Ruth, Carol, Phyllis and Jacqueline. Phil was pre-deceased by 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late Exalted Ruler of the Boston Lodge of Elks #10. In lieu of flowers, donations in Phil's memory may be made to the Donald J. Trump Re-Election Campaign, DJT Inc. Trump Tower, 725 5th Avenue, New York, NY. 10022 or at donaldjtrump.com. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com

William J. Gormley Funeral Service

617-323-8600



Published in Boston Herald from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
