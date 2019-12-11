Boston Herald Notices
|
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
Philip J. Bentivegna Notice
In Revere, Dec. 7. Beloved husband of the late Arlene F. "Pinky" (McNulty). Cherished father of Julie Ann Bentivegna of Revere. Brother of the late Lily Fici, Margaret Prato, Fannie Grifoni, Gussie Giardiello, Paul, Vincent, Pasquale, Joseph and Anthony Bentivegna. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends will honor Phil's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St, REVERE on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again at 9:00 AM Thursday for Funeral Services at 10:00 AM. Followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. Phil's family is accepting flowers, but donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated.



View the online memorial for Philip J., BENTIVEGNA
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
