In Revere, Dec. 7. Beloved husband of the late Arlene F. "Pinky" (McNulty). Cherished father of Julie Ann Bentivegna of Revere. Brother of the late Lily Fici, Margaret Prato, Fannie Grifoni, Gussie Giardiello, Paul, Vincent, Pasquale, Joseph and Anthony Bentivegna. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends will honor Phil's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St, REVERE on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again at 9:00 AM Thursday for Funeral Services at 10:00 AM. Followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. Phil's family is accepting flowers, but donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 11, 2019