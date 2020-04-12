|
of Leominster and formerly of Holbrook, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at age 86. His wife, Marilyn G. (Larsen) Camelio, passed away in 2013. Born in Worcester, son of John A. and Bernice F. (McGrath) Haggerty. Survived by a brother Charles Haggerty of Mississippi, six children, Michael P. Haggerty and his wife Susan of Sherborn, Kevin J. Haggerty of Washington, D.C., Kathleen F. Chakarian and her husband Robert of Worcester, Maureen F. Pease and her husband Richard of Leominster, Brian T. Haggerty and his wife Lisa of Whitinsville, and Stephen J. Haggerty of Worcester; eight grandchildren: Kathleen, John, Katelyn, Meghan, Kristina, Daniel, James and Nicole; and seven great-grandchildren: Liam, Maeve, Cole, Charles, Vivienne, Jack and Aleah; and his former wife and mother of his six children Dorothy F. (Maher) Haggerty. Also predeceased by a brother John Picard of Calif. 1951 graduate of St. Peter's High School in Worcester, where he was an accomplished member of the swim team. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S Navy and served three years of active duty on two aircraft carriers during the Korean War. Philip earned an associate degree from Worcester Junior College, where he studied business administration. For many years, Philip was an assistant manager of computer operations at State Mutual Life Assurance Co. in Worcester. He later worked at Multibank Computer Corp. as an information systems analyst in Auburn and Dedham, retiring in 1994. Philip was an avid reader and loved to paint and sketch. He also liked to sit and watch the beauty and serenity of birds and nature in his yard. He wrote an article which was published in Yankee Magazine. After moving from Holbrook to Leominster in 2014, he greatly enjoyed his regular Wednesday visits to the North End Diner in Leominster. Private funeral services.
Athy Memorial Home, Worcester, directing arrangements.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 12, 2020