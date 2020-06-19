of West Roxbury, June 17, 2020. Loving son of the late Ellen and Philip Kelly. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Moffit Kelly and the late Christine Wallace Kelly. Loving father of Philip J. Kelly Jr. and his wife Rhonda of St. Charles, MO; Donna Kelly of West Roxbury, Karen Kelly and her fiancé, ChrisTibbets of Hull and the late Brian and Michael Kelly. Stepfather of Michael Wallace. Cherished Grandpa of the late Ilyssa Kelly, Philip Kelly and his wife Jill and Cherishedbampaof Leeann Mailly, Kaitlyn Mailly, Brian Thomas, Madison Graybert and great grand pa of Jayda. Devoted brother of Patricia and Leonard Karp of Westport, Ann Calla of Malden, James and Gail Kelly of Randolph and the late Edward, Thomas, Bernard, John, Paul and Robert Kelly. Loving brother-in-law of Catherine Kelly of Plymouth. Dear Friend of Christine Schiessl and father-in-law of Jody Schiessl. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Philip was a U. S. Army Veteran, Retired Electrician with the MBTA and an avid fan of the New England Patriots.
Visiting hours will be held in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home 1803 Centre St., West Roxbury, on Sunday, June 21, from 4:00 to 7:00pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church on Monday, June 22, at 10:00am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
All services conducted under the guidelines of Covid - 19
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.dana-farber.org
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.