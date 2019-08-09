|
72 years of age. Of South Boston, formerly of Charlestown August 7, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Mary J. (Garten) Campbell. Devoted father of Sharon Campbell Healey & husband Michael Healey. Loving brother of the late Jean Sullivan & husband Jack, Joan Mahan, William "Soupy" Campbell & wife Anne & Paul Campbell. Dear brother-in-law of Anne Chambers & late husband James, Tricia & Thomas Klemm, Michael Crosby, Carole Garten Crosby & companion Charles Mirisola, Lillian & Bruce Dunbar, Geraldine & Francis McMurray & William Stanley. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Phil's Funeral on Monday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Visiting hours Sunday 2 - 6 PM. in the funeral home. Member of The Halligan Club. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Phil's name to The Mass. General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA. 02114. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 9, 2019