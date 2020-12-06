(Kasianowicz) Ward of South Boston Dec 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Jean & her husband Jim Downey of So. Boston, Frank Ward & his wife Stacey of Medway. Cherished BABIC of Emma & Tyler. Dear sister of the late Michael, Edmund, Jano, Henry, Alfred & Thaddeus. Also lovingly survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, So. Boston Wednesday from 9-10:30A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 11A.M. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Neponset. For online guest book Casper Funeralservices.com View the online memorial for Philomena "Ellie" WARD