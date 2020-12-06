1/1
Philomena "Ellie" Ward
(Kasianowicz) Ward of South Boston Dec 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Jean & her husband Jim Downey of So. Boston, Frank Ward & his wife Stacey of Medway. Cherished BABIC of Emma & Tyler. Dear sister of the late Michael, Edmund, Jano, Henry, Alfred & Thaddeus. Also lovingly survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, So. Boston Wednesday from 9-10:30A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 11A.M. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Neponset. For online guest book Casper Funeralservices.com



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
