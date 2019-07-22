Boston Herald Notices
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brooks St.
East Boston, MA
of East Boston, passed away on July 20th surrounded by her loving family at the age of 87. Devoted mother of Louis F. Ferola Sr. and his wife Joy of Hookset, NH, Annmarie Bryant and her husband Rex of Sandwich and the late Paul Ferola Jr. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Phyllis' life by gathering for a Funeral Mass in celebration of her life at Sacred Heart Church Brooks St., East Boston on Wednesday July 24th at 10:00AM. Phyllis was an active member of the East Boston and Winthrop Senior Community. She was a past member of the Golden Age and Winthrop Senior Place. She was a longtime volunteer for the City of Boston Mayor's Office of Elder Services. Long-time parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com



Published in Boston Herald on July 22, 2019
