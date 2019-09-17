|
|
of Westwood, passed away peacefully on September 11th, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William F. Clarke. Loving mother of Diana Clarke and her husband Sly of Richmond, ME, Michael Clarke and his wife Betsy of Carver, MA, Philip Clarke and his wife Sheila of Reading, MA, & the late Katherine Clarke and Matthew Clarke. Cherished Grandmother to Julia, Martin, Lauren, Katherine, Maxwell, & Harrison and Great Grandmother to Kaylee. Mrs. Clarke was a Boston College Alumna and a retired City of Brockton School teacher. She travelled extensively during her retirement and loved spending time with her Grandchildren and great grandchild and her many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday morning Sept. 20th at 11am in St Catherine of Siena Church, 549 Washington St., Norwood. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute www.dana-farber.org or to the Friends of Westwood Public Library www.westwoodlibrary.org .
Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Phyllis K., Clarke (Hemmer)
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 17, 2019