of Medford and Lauderdale by the Sea, FlA. August 18. Beloved daughter of Anthony and Marietta (Addonizio) Penta. Dear sister of the late Carmine Penta and his surviving wife Jan (Bolding) Penta of Panama City Beach, FL and the late James Penta. Beloved Godmother of Kim Orsini Penta, Michael Anderson, Christine Anderson Lopolito. Devoted great-aunt of Sydnie and Samantha Lopolito. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Thursday, August 29th at 9 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant Street, Malden, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with entombment at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, please honor Phyllis' memory by making a memorial contribution to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Jean Jugan Residence, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 25, 2019