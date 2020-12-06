1/
Phyllis M. Reynolds
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Preece) Reynolds – Of Waltham, November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence F. Reynolds, Sr. Mother of Lawrence F. Reynolds, Jr. of Waltham, Deborah A. Bendall and her husband, Sean, of Maynard, Michael J. Reynolds, and his wife, Diane, of Plymouth, James J. Reynolds and his wife, Diane, of Belmont, Sean W. Reynolds and his wife, Sheila, Kevin P. Reynolds and his wife, Lisa, all of Waltham and the late Brian E. Reynolds. Grandmother of Brian, Megan, Andrew, Sara, Emma, Michael John, Tena, Eric, James, Jennifer, Tara, Kasey, Shannon, Sean, Jr., Liam, Declan, Brigid, Molly and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Austin, Cara, Isabella, Victoria, Braedon, Parker John, MacKenzie, Fiona, Seamus, Stephen, Zoanna, and Aidan. Sister of the late Marjorie Morgan. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Phyllis' life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Monday, December 7th from 3 to 7 p.m. Out of an abundance of love and concern for family and friends, Phyllis' Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately in Saint Jude Church. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Those wishing to view Phyllis' Funeral Mass may do so via this link, https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/566010 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8th. For complete obituary and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Phyllis M. REYNOLDS

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
The Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joyce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
24 entries
December 5, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Reynolds family on the sad death of Phyllis, RIP. The Reynolds homestead certainly was a very happy and hospitable place, brought about, of course by Larry and Phyllis and their love of people and traditional Irish music.
I síorcheol na n-aingeal go maire siad,beirt.
Bill Cunningham
Friend
December 5, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to the Reynolds family on the passing of Phyllis. There are so many memories of the good times we shared with our dear friend, whether it be enjoying a cup of tea at her dining room table, on trips both near and far, at the Can-Am, or at special events. She will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace.
Frank and Regina
Frank & Regina Kennedy
Friend
December 5, 2020
Mary
Mary Murphy
December 4, 2020
Rest In Peace Phyllis as you are home now with the Lord and Larry.
Thinking of all of her family--keep Phyllis' spirit in your hearts and your memories of her will remain with you forever.
Peace and Love from the O'Sullivan Family
Timothy OSullivan
Friend
December 4, 2020
My condolences to the Reynolds family. Thinking of all of you at this time. Love and prayers.
Margaret Beatty
December 4, 2020
Our sympathy to the Reynolds Family, Phyllis was a great lady and good friend. Always had time for everyone and always asked about your family. I will always remember her sitting at the entrance to the Comhaltas session on Sunday afternoons in the Canadian American Hall in Watertown making sure all was well. May she rest in peace
larry and ann Guerin
Friend
December 2, 2020
Thinking of your family. May your mom rest in peace.
Jeanne Nocera
Friend
December 2, 2020
To all the Reynolds family, our deepest condolences to you on the passing of a true lady, Phyllis. May she rest in peace to be with Lar again x
Mary Keogh
Family
December 2, 2020
to the Reynolds Family, our condolences on your loss. We always enjoyed Phyllis's laugh , and her hospitality with a cup of tea whenever we visited. From Michael & Jeanne Hickey.
MICHAEL HICKEY
December 4, 2020
Dear Kevin, Lisa, Kevin and Molly
We are so sorry to hear about your Mother and Grandmother. I know she was a very special lady. May her memory be eternal. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Love
Adrianne, Tim and Children
Adrianne Faggas
Family Friend
December 4, 2020
On behalf of the Hennessey family we send our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Phyllis. My dad adored Larry & Phyllis, especially playing music on Monday nights at the Green Briar Pub in Brighton. Hugs to all the Reynolds clan. Phyllis really was a treasure.....xo
Eileen Hennessey
Friend
December 4, 2020
To all the Reynolds family - My thoughts and prayers are with you. I am so sad that my dear friend is gone, but take comfort that she is now reunited with her beloved husband, sister, and baby son. Due to the current situation of this ghastly year, I am unable to attend the visiting hours, but I will be there in spirit with a hug. Love, Valerie
Valerie Caron
Friend
December 4, 2020
Our very deepest sympathies to all the Reynolds families on the passing of dear Phyllis. I have huge fond memories in the company of Phyllis and Larry so many times during our visits to Boston. I can see Phyllis now sitting at the table in the Canadian American Hall, greeting every one as they filed in. A true lovely lady.
Matt And Kathleen Cunningham
Friend
December 4, 2020
One of the nicest woman i ever met. You are reunited with Larry now. RIP
You certainly both left a mark on this world. Play music in heaven.
Mary McDonald
Friend
December 3, 2020
Sympathy is extented to the entire Reynolds family on the loss of your mother/grandmother.
Thank you for sharing your mother, Phyllis, and your father, Larry, with us for the many years.
They were fixtures, monthly, at Comhaltas In Watertown, et als, and we came to love them.
Gerry Foley
Friend
December 3, 2020
To the entire Reynolds family. My deepest condolences. She was a wonderful woman to raise y'all (I've been in the South too long). I am sure she and Larry are having a blast at the moment. I offered Mass for her today and will keep you all in my prayers.
Todd Kenny
December 3, 2020
Sending sincerest condolences to our daughter in law Debbie, our son Sean, granddaughters Sara and Emma and the extended Reynolds family. We are greatly saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend Phyllis. We spent many a lovely evening in the warm company of Phyllis and Larry. We will miss her. John and Ena Bendall
Ena Bendall
Family Friend
December 3, 2020
Rest easy Phyllis. Tell Larry we said hi.
Maudie & Steve Scott
Family
December 3, 2020
To the Reynolds Family,
Please accept our most sincere condolences on the passing of your dear Phyllis. She was a truly lovely person and a wonderful friend. Please be assured that she and you will be in our thoughts and prayers as you go through this terrible time of loss. Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas siorai a anam dhilis.
Jack & Maire Meehan
Friend
December 3, 2020
To Sean Sheila
Sean Liam Declan & Brigid
we send our deepest condolence to you on the sad loss of Phyllis she was a lovely Lady I am sure you will miss her so much.
Sean you took such great care of your Mom
always there when she needed anything as did Sheila and she loved Seanie Liam Declan and Brigid calling in on her making sure she didnt want for anything and the bringing her all the latest news about them selves and how they were they doing she will look after ye now from Heaven may her gentle soul rest in peace
Lots of love
Auntie Teresa Frank & family from Galway Ireland
Frank & Teresa Tuohy
Family
December 3, 2020
Rest in peace Phyllis. You were a lady among women.

Sean, I am so sorry for your loss. Phyllis was so lucky to have had you, and to have raised such a kind, caring and compassionate gentleman.
I hope you take comfort in all the lovely and cherished memories you shared together with your mother, you were blessed to live side by side, and she was blessed to have you & Sheila when she needed you both, always.
Phyllis was always so relaxed and overjoyed and at peace in your company, her eyes sparkled and lit up when you walked into the room. You truly had a very unique and special bond and I hope this gives you comfort in the difficult days and weeks to come.
Sheila, I know you are absolutely heartbroken. I am truly devastated for your loss. I know you shared a beautiful relationship with Phyllis, you two were so similar and shared the same values and principles of kindness, respect and decency. Sending you love and comfort at this hugely difficult time.
Seanie, Liam, Declan and Brigid I am so sorry for your deep loss. Phyllis was so proud of each and every one of you. I hope that you are all comforted by the countless hours and days and years of happy memories spent with your grandmother.
Sandra Tuohy
Family
December 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this most difficult of times. Phyllis was a wonderful and kind human being. She always gave my family the warmest of welcomes, in particular to my parents. My mum and dad were very fond of Phyllis and very much enjoyed her company when they visited. She was an amazing hostess and had the ability to make you feel not just like a guest in her home, but like family. Phyllis had a smile for everyone and my most enduring memory will be her smile and infectious laugh. Rest in peace Phyllis.
Kate Bendall
Family Friend
December 2, 2020
Rest in peace, Phyllis. Thank you for all the love and welcome I received from you. I will miss visiting you in Waltham. Give Lar and my Dad a kiss from me.
Doreen OConnor
Family
December 2, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Kramer
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved