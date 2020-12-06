Rest in peace Phyllis. You were a lady among women.



Sean, I am so sorry for your loss. Phyllis was so lucky to have had you, and to have raised such a kind, caring and compassionate gentleman.

I hope you take comfort in all the lovely and cherished memories you shared together with your mother, you were blessed to live side by side, and she was blessed to have you & Sheila when she needed you both, always.

Phyllis was always so relaxed and overjoyed and at peace in your company, her eyes sparkled and lit up when you walked into the room. You truly had a very unique and special bond and I hope this gives you comfort in the difficult days and weeks to come.

Sheila, I know you are absolutely heartbroken. I am truly devastated for your loss. I know you shared a beautiful relationship with Phyllis, you two were so similar and shared the same values and principles of kindness, respect and decency. Sending you love and comfort at this hugely difficult time.

Seanie, Liam, Declan and Brigid I am so sorry for your deep loss. Phyllis was so proud of each and every one of you. I hope that you are all comforted by the countless hours and days and years of happy memories spent with your grandmother.

Sandra Tuohy

