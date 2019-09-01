|
95, life-long East Boston resident, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Gaetano and Anna (Maffei) Alferi. Beloved wife of the late Stephen "Bing" Sardina. Loving mother of Geraldine "Geri" Margareci and the late Deborah Liberman. Adored grandmother of Anthony Michael Margareci, David Liberman and his wife Annie, Marc Liberman and Patrice Desa and her husband Vander. Great-grandmother of Anthony Frank Margareci and Vanessa Desa. Caring sister of the late Rita Dattoli. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Phyllis' life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. REVERE on Tuesday, September 3rd from 4PM to 8PM and again at 8:30AM Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church in East Boston for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody, MA. For guestbook and directions please visit
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 1, 2019