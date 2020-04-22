Boston Herald Notices
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Phyllis M. Wells

Phyllis M. Wells Notice
of Stoneham, formerly of North Reading, April 19th. Loving aunt of Stacey Burt and her husband Brian of Tewksbury, Becky Scheel and her husband Mark of Stoneham and Tim Wells of NH. Great aunt of Anthony Bartoli, Harrison Scheel, Jason Wells, Samantha Scheel and Ashley Wells. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions all services are being privately held. Arrangements under the direction of Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28.) NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com

Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
