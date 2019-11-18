Boston Herald Notices
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood
Phyllis M. (Symonevich) Zabrowski

Phyllis M. (Symonevich) Zabrowski
of Norwood passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late John Anthony Zabrowski. Devoted mother of Robert J. Zabrowski and his wife Charlene of Foxboro, Barbara A. Zabrowksi of Norwood, Richard J. Zabrowski of Norwood and Sandra M. Werenskjold and her husband George of TX. Cherished grandmother of Gary Parmenter, Gregory Werenskjold and the late Kathleen Parmenter. Great grandmother of John A. Zabrowski and Quenton Parmenter. Sister of the late Alphonse, Edward, Andrew and Stella. Daughter of the late Edmund and Josephine (Dubovick) Symonevich. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Thursday at 10am followed by a funeral mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood.

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
