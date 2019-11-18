|
|
of Norwood passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late John Anthony Zabrowski. Devoted mother of Robert J. Zabrowski and his wife Charlene of Foxboro, Barbara A. Zabrowksi of Norwood, Richard J. Zabrowski of Norwood and Sandra M. Werenskjold and her husband George of TX. Cherished grandmother of Gary Parmenter, Gregory Werenskjold and the late Kathleen Parmenter. Great grandmother of John A. Zabrowski and Quenton Parmenter. Sister of the late Alphonse, Edward, Andrew and Stella. Daughter of the late Edmund and Josephine (Dubovick) Symonevich. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Thursday at 10am followed by a funeral mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood.
www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COM
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482
View the online memorial for PHYLLIS M., ZABROWSKI (Symonevich)
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 18, 2019