Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-7815
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
140 Otis Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
49 Sixth St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Placido Calvagna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Placido "Pat" Calvagna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Placido "Pat" Calvagna Notice
of No. Reading, formerly of Cambridge and Lawrence, November 11. Husband of the late Connie (DiGiambattista). Father of Patti Calvagna-Lusk and her husband Frank, Danny Calvagna and his wife Ann. Grandfather of Kaitlyn and Geoff, Kira, Sidney and Jamie. Brother of Helen DeFrancesco and the late Mary D'Attore. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Friday at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 11 Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to . Late WWII Army Veteran. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Placido "Pat", CALVAGNA
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Placido's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -