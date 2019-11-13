|
|
of No. Reading, formerly of Cambridge and Lawrence, November 11. Husband of the late Connie (DiGiambattista). Father of Patti Calvagna-Lusk and her husband Frank, Danny Calvagna and his wife Ann. Grandfather of Kaitlyn and Geoff, Kira, Sidney and Jamie. Brother of Helen DeFrancesco and the late Mary D'Attore. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, Cambridge Friday at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 11 Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to . Late WWII Army Veteran. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 13, 2019