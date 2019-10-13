|
76, of Whitman, formerly of Boston, died October 9, 2019. Power worked in banking for many years, retiring from Federal Reserve. Husband of LaVern E. (Moore) Shelton for 48 years; father of Tevell Shelton of Walpole and Danté Shelton and his wife Taleah of Dorchester; grandfather of Myah, Marcus, Nathan, Donovan, and Dana; and the brother of Alesia Gillum of Hyde Park. All are welcome to his funeral service Wed., Oct. 16th at 10:30 a.m. in Without Walls Tabernacle, 380 West Chestnut St., Brockton, with visitation in the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 13, 2019