Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Without Walls Tabernacle
380 West Chestnut St.
Brockton, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Without Walls Tabernacle
380 West Chestnut St.
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Power Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Power L. Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Power L. Shelton Notice
76, of Whitman, formerly of Boston, died October 9, 2019. Power worked in banking for many years, retiring from Federal Reserve. Husband of LaVern E. (Moore) Shelton for 48 years; father of Tevell Shelton of Walpole and Danté Shelton and his wife Taleah of Dorchester; grandfather of Myah, Marcus, Nathan, Donovan, and Dana; and the brother of Alesia Gillum of Hyde Park. All are welcome to his funeral service Wed., Oct. 16th at 10:30 a.m. in Without Walls Tabernacle, 380 West Chestnut St., Brockton, with visitation in the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.



View the online memorial for Power L., SHELTON
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Power's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now