60 years of age. Of Charlestown suddenly June 9, 2020. Devoted father of Connor & Quinlan Sullivan & their mother Katie. Beloved brother of Patrick Sullivan & wife Janet "Twinkle", Sean Sullivan & wife Carolanne & the late Kathleen "Kathy" Sullivan. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Dear cousin of Karen & Joe DeRosa & many other loving cousins. Beloved brother-in-law of Jacqueline & John Burgess & the Russell family. Also his beloved dog Ace. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Quinny's Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 Noon in St. Mary's Church, 55 Warren St. CHARLESTOWN. His burial is private. There are no funeral home visiting hours. 30 year member of Teamsters Union Local # 25.Kindly make a memorial donation in Quinny's name to The Friends Of Ryan Morrissey Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 290009, Charlestown, MA. 02129. The church will not accept flowers. For obituary & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.