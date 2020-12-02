RAFAEL, JR. of Hyde Park, Nov. 27th. Loving son of Rafael & Freddy (Torres) Martinez, Sr. Brother of Johnny, Caridad, Pedro, Gilberto & Lance Martinez.Funeral from Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain on Friday, Dec.4th at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Jamaica Plain at 10 o'clock. Interment Fairview Cemetery.Visiting hours will be Thursday, Dec 3rd at the funeral home from 5-7:30 pm. Under the Covid-19 guidelines everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask. Restrictions are 10 people allowed in the funeral home at one time. All visitors need to exit the building after paying their respects to allow for others waiting their turn to enter the building. Social distancing in and outside on the property is enforced. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.Todos los asistentes deben usar mascara y practicar el distanciamiento social. No se permiten mas de 10 personas dentro de la funeraria a la vez.Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com