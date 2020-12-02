1/
Rafael Martinez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rafael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAFAEL, JR. of Hyde Park, Nov. 27th. Loving son of Rafael & Freddy (Torres) Martinez, Sr. Brother of Johnny, Caridad, Pedro, Gilberto & Lance Martinez.

Funeral from Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain on Friday, Dec.4th at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Jamaica Plain at 10 o'clock. Interment Fairview Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, Dec 3rd at the funeral home from 5-7:30 pm. Under the Covid-19 guidelines everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask. Restrictions are 10 people allowed in the funeral home at one time. All visitors need to exit the building after paying their respects to allow for others waiting their turn to enter the building. Social distancing in and outside on the property is enforced. We appreciate your support during this difficult time.

Todos los asistentes deben usar mascara y practicar el distanciamiento social. No se permiten mas de 10 personas dentro de la funeraria a la vez.



Guestbook@mannandrodgers.com



View the online memorial for Rafael Martinez

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral
09:30 AM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved