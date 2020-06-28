Raffaela "Rae" (Vitagliano) Boncore
of Winthrop, June 24, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Robert L. Boncore and the loving mother of Atty. Philip Boncore and his wife Goldie of Winthrop and Robert Boncore and his wife Elizabeth of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Helen Buonomo, Michael, Jimmy, John, Frank and Joseph Vitagliano. Cherished Nana to Debra Leonard, Tina Gilson and her husband Robert, Teri Keene and her husband Andrew, Atty. Robert Boncore, Toni Titemore and her husband Matthew, Tami Boncore, Sen. Joseph Boncore and his wife Atty. Christine, Christine Sciaraffa and her husband Mark, Corina Boncore and her partner Nick Mesa, Jessica Ramer and her husband James and Joseph Andrew Boncore. Also survived by 16.5 great grandchildren and former mother in law of Mary Jane Dimento-Boncore. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Son's of Italy Scholarship Fund, 31 Buchanan St., Winthrop MA 02152. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.

Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier

Winthrop



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUN
30
Funeral
09:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
June 27, 2020
To the Boncore Family

Please accept my deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
June 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GP/Lm
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
