81, of Milton died Saturday January 4, 2020. Born in Boston, he was a son of the late Lester Minichiello and Jean (Hannaford). Ralph attended local schools and worked for many years for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Ralph was the brother of the late Daniel Minichiello and Jean Minichiello. He is survived by his three longtime friends Rose LeBaron of Malden, Allan Gillis of Brockton, and Donald Gillis of Hull. Ralph was a friend of Bill W.

Visiting hours Wednesday January 8, from 3-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services Thursday from the funeral home at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan.

Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
