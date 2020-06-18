Ramona Aleman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Boston passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Leopoldo Aleman. Ramona is survived by two sons, Fernando Aleman, and his wife Judith, and Leopoldo Aleman and his wife Diana. Also survived by five grandchildren, Julie Fisk, Kerry Collins, Alex, Jason, Mark, their wives/husbands, 10 great-grandchildren and her brother Tino Rodriguez. Funeral services and interment were private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ramona to a charity of your choice.

Joseph Russo Funeral Home

www.Russofuneralhome.com

617-325-7300



View the online memorial for Ramona Aleman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved