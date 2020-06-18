of Boston passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Leopoldo Aleman. Ramona is survived by two sons, Fernando Aleman, and his wife Judith, and Leopoldo Aleman and his wife Diana. Also survived by five grandchildren, Julie Fisk, Kerry Collins, Alex, Jason, Mark, their wives/husbands, 10 great-grandchildren and her brother Tino Rodriguez. Funeral services and interment were private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ramona to a charity of your choice.
Joseph Russo Funeral Home
www.Russofuneralhome.com
617-325-7300
View the online memorial for Ramona Aleman
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.