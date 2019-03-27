|
55, of Phillipston, March 24, 2019. Husband of Joanne (Carignan) Brandeberry. Father of Kathleen M. Brandeberry, Rebecca M. Brandeberry, Robert J. Brandeberry and Jennifer M. Brandeberry. Son of Ronald and Beneta Brandeberry. Brother of Ronald G. Brandeberry II and Julie A. Stroop. Calling hours are Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-7 PM in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon. Celebration of Life Friday, March 29, 2019 at 2 PM in Phillipston Congregational Church, Phillipston Common. A trust has been set up at Athol Savings Bank for memorial donations for Brandeberry children with Joanne Brandeberry as trustee.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 27, 2019