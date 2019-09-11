|
born September 1st, 1932 in Richwood WV, passed away from illness on September 7th 2019.
Ray was Born to Chessie Acre Cox and Elmer Cox of Webster County. He is Survived by his loving wife Donnie Urbas Meadows Cox, his sister Arthela (James) Gross and brother Eugene (Dorothy) Cox. Preceded in death by his first wife Lorraine Shannon Cox of South Boston, sister Retha Powers and by Son Eddie Meadows.
Survived by his twelve children; Ray Cox Jr., Robert Cox, Sharon (Alex, deceased) Cornell, James (Jill) Cox, Sheryl Cox, Kimberly (Harvey, deceased) Hoffman, Kevin (Lisa) Cox, Jerry (Kristine) Cox, Roger (Karen) Cox, Michelle (Daniel) Bulger, John (Lori) Meadows, Diane Lyon & Eddie Meadows, deceased, (Karen – Brian Towe).
Survived by 28 grandchildren; Alex (Michael) & Jesse Cox, Lindsay, Miriam, Jacob & David Cornell, James Jr., Molly & Devin Cox, Austin Cox, Kurt J. & Chrystal Hoffman, Lorraine, Chessie & Linden Cox, Mallory & Mathew Cox, Jean, Daniel & Kate Bulger, Julie (Michael Marshall), John (Laura), Marisa & Michael Meadows, Megan & Sarah Lyon, Mathew & Jacob Meadows.
Survived also by 8 great-grandchildren; Bobby & Olivia McEachern, Grayson Cox, Aviana Caragiulo, Luke & Sophie Marshall, Harlan & Harrison Meadows.
While enlisted in the U. S. Coast Guard Ray met his first wife Lorraine Marie Shannon of South Boston, MA. They married and had ten children together. After Lorraine's death, Ray returned to West Virginia and was blessed with second marriage to Donnie, and he gained three more wonderful children.
Some spend their entire lives on earth and never find true love: Ray was blessed to have found it twice. Ray leaves behind quite a legacy from the amazing life he lived. We are all heart-broken for Donnie, or "Mamaw" as she is so fondly called. Although we deeply mourn Ray's loss we are grateful for all things "Papa" and are happy that he is now at rest in everlasting peace in heaven.
Ray has many accomplishments. He retired in his fifties from General Foods Inc. He was very successful in real estate and building and fixing whatever he wanted. He built a hunting camp on Cranberry Ridge where was raised. He also bought land along the Gauley River where he built a campsite, "Almost Heaven." Ray always knew how to have a good time. He and Donnie were fully immersed into their community. They spent their time working hard at what they loved and in the company of family and friends. They are the best kind of people; fun-loving and generous. They are active members of the Catholic Church and Ray is a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. He has bequeathed so much to his family. He has passed on his passion for life, and certainly his passion for the outdoors, deer hunting, golf and many other activities. For those of us who knew Ray, we know he is probably building a card table in heaven where he can teach everyone games that he and Donnie played nightly.
A Funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Richwood, this Friday, 09/13/19, at 10am. All are welcome for a gathering and a meal in Ray's honor, immediately following the service at Alumni Hall in Richwood.
All arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV.
