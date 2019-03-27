|
|
73, of Brockton, died March 21, 2019. Husband of Barbara A. (Pearson) Roberts for 51 years; father of Keith Roberts, Garrett Roberts, & Raymond Roberts Jr. & his wife Britnie, all of Brockton. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, March 29th from 2-4 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Amyloidosis Center at Boston Medical Center, 830 Harrison Ave 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02118. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272. http://www.lastingmemories.com/raymond-c-roberts
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 27, 2019