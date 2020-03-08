Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960

Raymond E. Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. Lane Notice
of Walpole, March 5, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Frieda (Wurzer) Lane. Loving father of Ingrid Lane of Florida. Brother of Robert Lane of Westwood and Jane Johnson of South Yarmouth. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ray's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 7 PM and Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Council 1319 Building Association, Knights of Columbus, 137 Stone Street, Walpole, MA 02081.



View the online memorial for Raymond E. LANE
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -