of Walpole, March 5, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Frieda (Wurzer) Lane. Loving father of Ingrid Lane of Florida. Brother of Robert Lane of Westwood and Jane Johnson of South Yarmouth. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ray's Life Celebration on Monday from 4 to 7 PM and Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Council 1319 Building Association, Knights of Columbus, 137 Stone Street, Walpole, MA 02081.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 8, 2020