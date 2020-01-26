|
|
87 of Boston, passed away on January 19, 2020. Born in Pike County, Alabama. Beloved father of Robert, Tyrone, Denise, and Wanda. He is also survived by a loving host of other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation Tuesday, 10 AM at Charles Street A.M.E. Church, 551 Warren Street, Dorchester, MA 02121. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MA. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com or www.FriendsAndFamilyRemembered.com/RaymondMauriceTurner/
View the online memorial for Raymond M., TURNER
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 26, 2020