Charles Street African Methodist Episcopal Church
551 Warren St
Roxbury, MA 02121
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
harles Street A.M.E. Church
551 Warren Street
Dorchester, MA
Raymond M. Turner Notice
87 of Boston, passed away on January 19, 2020. Born in Pike County, Alabama. Beloved father of Robert, Tyrone, Denise, and Wanda. He is also survived by a loving host of other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation Tuesday, 10 AM at Charles Street A.M.E. Church, 551 Warren Street, Dorchester, MA 02121. Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mattapan, MA. To post a sympathy message for the family visit www.davisofboston.com or www.FriendsAndFamilyRemembered.com/RaymondMauriceTurner/



View the online memorial for Raymond M., TURNER
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
