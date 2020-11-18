68 years of age. Of Mission Hill formerly of Jamaica Plain November 13, 2020. Beloved wife of 39 years to James C. Policastro. Devoted mother of John Policastro, James Policastro, David Policastro & Mary Policastro. Beloved daughter of the late William Cuddyer & Mary (McNulty) Cuddyer. Beloved sister of Thomas Cuddyer, Brian Cuddyer, Paul Cuddyer, William Cuddyer & Nancy Cuddyer. Also many loving nieces, nephews, brothers & sisters-in-law. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Regina's visiting hours on Thursday from 5 - 7 PM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill ST. CHARLESTOWN. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 AM. at Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St. Mission Hill. (Please go directly to church). Burial is private. (Facial coverings & social distancing required inside funeral home & church). For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com View the online memorial for REGINA M. POLICASTRO (CUDDYER)