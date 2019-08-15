Boston Herald Notices
|
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-1409
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1015 Sea St
Quincy, MA
Renee Mccann Notice
47, of Wareham passed unexpectedly on August 7, 2019.

Loving daughter of Josephine and Jim Feeley III.

Caring wife of Anthony McCann Sr.

Devoted mother of Dereck and Anthony McCann Jr.

Proud sister of James Feeley and Michelle Catizone.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 8- p.m. on Friday, August, 16 in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St, Quincy, MA.

Burial will follow in Manomet Cemetery, Plymouth.

Online guest book and directions at www.mchoulfh.com

McHoul Family Funeral Home

617-282-1409



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
