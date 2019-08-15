|
47, of Wareham passed unexpectedly on August 7, 2019.
Loving daughter of Josephine and Jim Feeley III.
Caring wife of Anthony McCann Sr.
Devoted mother of Dereck and Anthony McCann Jr.
Proud sister of James Feeley and Michelle Catizone.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 8- p.m. on Friday, August, 16 in the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St, Quincy, MA.
Burial will follow in Manomet Cemetery, Plymouth.
Online guest book and directions at www.mchoulfh.com
McHoul Family Funeral Home
617-282-1409
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 15, 2019