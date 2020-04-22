Boston Herald Notices
George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
(617) 298-3432
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
View Map
Renee Taylor


1973 - 2020
Renee Taylor Notice
1/5/1973-4/10/2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Renee Taylor announces her passing on April 10, 2020 at the age of 47. Renee lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, and friend.

Renee was born in Boston, MA to James Taylor (deceased) and Eloise Taylor (deceased). She had 7 siblings: Sylvester Taylor (deceased), Marjorie Taylor (deceased), Rochelle Martin, Virginia Taylor, Moreale Taylor, Latisha Taylor, and Aretha Taylor Barnes. She graduated from English High School and attended Northeastern University. She dedicated her life to working in the healthcare field and spent 29 years at Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. She loved traveling, shopping, and spending time with family and friends.

Renee is survived by her partner, Richard Francis, and children, Ashley Francis, Aiden Francis, and Rashaad Cooke. She is also survived by siblings, nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Eloise and James Taylor, and siblings, Marjorie and Sylvester Taylor. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone with whom she interacted. Her funeral services will be held on April 24, 2020 at George Lopes Funeral Home, (821 Cummins Highway, Mattapan, MA 02126) from 10-12pm.



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
