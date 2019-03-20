Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard â€œRickâ€ E. George

Notice Condolences Flowers

Richard â€œRickâ€ E. George Notice
Of South Boston March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia (Larsen) O’Neill-George. Devoted father of Linda Klotzbeecher and her husband Frank of Braintree, Karen Whidden of Abington, Debbie Cinelli of Everett, Karen O’Neill-Barese, Scott O’Neill and his wife Kristin all of South Boston, Kevin O’Neill and his wife Elizabeth of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Christopher Barese, Tess and Aubrie O’Neill, Ashley Cinelli and Kelsey Davenport, Scott and Alyssa Klotzbeecher, Ryan and Connor Whidden. Brother of Edward “Mike” George of Quincy and the late Arthur George, Emma Peterson, Lillian Ford, Leona Zumwalt. Brother-in-law of Ethel Palazzolo of Woburn, Sonny Larsen and Wayne Rodier of Salem, NH. Cousin of Marilyn Munn of Sutherland. Dear friend of Joan and Patrick Mangan of Dorchester. Son of the late Lillian (Terry) and Edward George. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday March 21st from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston Friday March 22nd at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Late member of the McKeon Post Dorchester and season ticket holder for the Patriots since 1959. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Rick may be made to 75 Sylvan Street Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923 or www.caredimensions.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-rick-e-george
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now