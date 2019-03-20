|
Of South Boston March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia (Larsen) O’Neill-George. Devoted father of Linda Klotzbeecher and her husband Frank of Braintree, Karen Whidden of Abington, Debbie Cinelli of Everett, Karen O’Neill-Barese, Scott O’Neill and his wife Kristin all of South Boston, Kevin O’Neill and his wife Elizabeth of Quincy. Loving grandfather of Christopher Barese, Tess and Aubrie O’Neill, Ashley Cinelli and Kelsey Davenport, Scott and Alyssa Klotzbeecher, Ryan and Connor Whidden. Brother of Edward “Mike” George of Quincy and the late Arthur George, Emma Peterson, Lillian Ford, Leona Zumwalt. Brother-in-law of Ethel Palazzolo of Woburn, Sonny Larsen and Wayne Rodier of Salem, NH. Cousin of Marilyn Munn of Sutherland. Dear friend of Joan and Patrick Mangan of Dorchester. Son of the late Lillian (Terry) and Edward George. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday March 21st from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston Friday March 22nd at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. Late member of the McKeon Post Dorchester and season ticket holder for the Patriots since 1959. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Rick may be made to 75 Sylvan Street Suite B-102 Danvers, MA 01923 or www.caredimensions.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-rick-e-george
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019