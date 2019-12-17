|
|
age 92, passed away peacefully December 10, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Somerville, MA to Richard & Louise (Potts) Gerbrands. He graduated from Hyde Park High School. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served proudly in World War II. He lived many years in Somerville and Holbrook, MA. In past years, he resided in Port Orange, FL. The majority of his career was spent working for Westinghouse Electric Corporation as the Human Resource Manager. Before fully retiring, he was the Vice President of Human Resources for Bird Machine Company. Dick was actively involved in many civic and community organizations over his career, including the VFW Logan Post and the Somerville City Club. He was a huge Boston sports fan, an avid golfer, and loved entertaining family & friends playing his banjo and guitar.
Predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Eileen (Harrington) Gerbrands. Loving father of Richard and his wife, Jane of Somerville, MA, Robert and his wife, Karen of Randolph, MA, and daughter, Janice Cotter and husband Edward of Nolensville, TN. Dear brother of Dorothea Cook of Somerville and the late Helen Colgate. Cherished grandfather of Richard Gerbrands of Haverhill, MA, Pamela Gerbrands of Somerville, MA, and Kimberly Purifoy of Brentwood, TN, and great-grandfather of Lane Gerbrands.
Visiting hours will be held at Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 27), Holbrook on Thursday, December 19thfrom 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Holy Family Cemetery, Rockland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital. For online guestbook and directions please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019