George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
Richard Russo
Richard A. Russo Sr. Notice
of Walpole formerly of Westwood and Dedham. September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (Vaccaro) Russo for 61 years. Devoted father of Karen M. Cibotti of North Attleboro, Richard A. Russo Jr. of Foxboro, Lisa M. Russo and her partner Scott Portanova of Millis, Toni M. Russo and her partner Tracy Hairston of Millis, Michael F. Russo and his wife Tonya of Norwood. Loving grandfather of Nico, Antonia, Jessica, Dante, Jake and Ty.

Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St. Dedham on Thursday, October 3, from 4-7pm followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church on Friday, October 4, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Richard's memory to , 3 Speen St. Framingham 01701. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com.



View the online memorial for Richard A., Russo Sr.
Published in Boston Herald from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
