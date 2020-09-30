Richard Cirrone

Richard J. of Melrose, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 27th, 2020. Beloved former husband of the late Barbara (Prendergast) and fiancé of the late Karen "Buffey" Barisano. Loving father of Linda Joyce and her husband Thomas of Somerville, Joseph Cirrone and his wife Victoria of Malden, Michael Cirrone and his wife Michelle of Somerville, and the late Richard and Steven Cirrone and his wife Sharon of Somerville. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Richard is predeceased by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Richard was an avid golfer, bowler and cribbage player. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Thursday from 5-8 pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A private funeral mass will be held in Sts. Louis and Zelie Martin Parish, St. Ann's Church, Somerville on Friday at 11AM. Those attending the Funeral Mass must register online at http://www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event
or by calling the St. Catherine Rectory. The funeral mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL-hfcjrtJVFQdkITN6HqPA?view_as=subscriber
Services will conclude with an entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org
Services will conclude with an entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org