P. Coughlin Jr.,of Maynard formerly of Newton Upper Falls, died September 11, 2020. He leaves behind his sisters, Mary Jo Jollett and Peggy Coan and 3 brothers Jim, Gerry and Dan and brother in law Jim Sabin as well as many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his Parents, Richard and Genevieve (Sullivan) Coughlin and sister June Sabin. After graduating from Norfolk County Agricultural High School in 1971, Richard worked for the City of Newton and Town of Brookline as an Arborist in the Forestry Dept. He went on to work for Lupien Tree Company in Newton Upper Falls until his retirement. A member of the Maynard Rod & Gun Club, he was a former member of the Newton Elks and the Newton Police Explorer Post 300. An outdoor Catholic Mass will be held Saturday, September 19th at 10am at St. Christopher Parish, 16 Sturbridge Rd. Brimfield, MA. Please bring your own chair. A private burial will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name to St. Christopher Parish P.O. Box 387, Brimfield, MA 01010