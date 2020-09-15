1/
Richard Coughlin Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
P. Coughlin Jr.,of Maynard formerly of Newton Upper Falls, died September 11, 2020. He leaves behind his sisters, Mary Jo Jollett and Peggy Coan and 3 brothers Jim, Gerry and Dan and brother in law Jim Sabin as well as many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his Parents, Richard and Genevieve (Sullivan) Coughlin and sister June Sabin. After graduating from Norfolk County Agricultural High School in 1971, Richard worked for the City of Newton and Town of Brookline as an Arborist in the Forestry Dept. He went on to work for Lupien Tree Company in Newton Upper Falls until his retirement. A member of the Maynard Rod & Gun Club, he was a former member of the Newton Elks and the Newton Police Explorer Post 300. An outdoor Catholic Mass will be held Saturday, September 19th at 10am at St. Christopher Parish, 16 Sturbridge Rd. Brimfield, MA. Please bring your own chair. A private burial will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's name to St. Christopher Parish P.O. Box 387, Brimfield, MA 01010

Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home

BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com



View the online memorial for Richard Coughlin Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved