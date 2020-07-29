of Dedham, July 23, after an extended illness. Beloved husband of Astra Strautin and dear brother of Loretta Giunta and Frank Trani, all of Dedham. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews and many members of the Strautin extended family. Rick was a proud Navy veteran and was a dedicated volunteer at the VA Hospital in Jamaica Plain. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 8PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham. (Masks are required) Funeral service, Sat. at 10AM at Fellowship Bible Church, 47 Milton St., Dedham. Interment Mon. @ 11:30 AM, Mass National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers donations to Wounded Warrior Project
PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To sign guestbook, visit website www.folsomfuneral.com View the online memorial for Richard D. Trani