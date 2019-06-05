|
of Rockland, formerly of Dorchester, June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane M. (Connors) Ahern. Loving father of Richard C. and his wife Jennifer of Weymouth and Kevin M. Ahern of Rockland. Cherished grandfather of Jackson J. and Flynn R. Ahern. Devoted brother of the late Joseph Ahern and his surviving wife Carol of FL. Uncle of Kim Scheidt and Craig Ahern. Visiting hours in the John J. O’Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church NEPONSET, Friday morning at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in memory of Richard to the March of Dimes. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/richard-e-ahern
