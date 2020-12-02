1/
Richard E. "Pookey" Woods
(Ret. BFD) 82 years of age. Of Charlestown, November 30, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Sally M. (Sullivan) Woods. Loving father of Kelly Considine & husband Danny, Kevin Woods & wife Pattyann, Patrick Woods (Cpt. BFD) & wife Erin, & the late Richard E. Woods & Daniel E. Woods. Caring Papa to Danny Considine (Lt. BFD), Colleen Considine, Shannon Considine, Kevin Woods, Brian Woods, Elle Woods, Patrick Woods, Connor Woods, & Lil Papa to his great-grandchildren Sean, Kallie, Ava, & Danny. Beloved brother of Roger "Pee Wee' Woods & wife Janet, Mary Griffin & husband Paul, Janet "Twinkle" Sullivan & husband Pat, & Susan DeOliveiras & husband Jaider, & the late John "Buster" Woods & surviving wife Loretta. Also survived by his sisters-in-law Marilyn Brassil & Rosemary Campbell, & many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Pookey's visiting hours on Friday morning from 9-10:30AM in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Frances De Sales Church, Charlestown at 11AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Retired member of ILA Local #799 & BFD Local #718. For obituary, directions, & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Carr Funeral Service
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Frances De Sales Church
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
