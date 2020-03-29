|
Better known as "Benjamin Franklin" died Tuesday of natural causes. Dick Elliott or Ben as he was called taught in schools with Mrs. Franklin on the life of Benjamin Franklin all across New England, the country and overseas for over 25 years. He was also well known for portraying Benjamin Franklin in Boston around Faneuil Hall and the Union Oyster house where he would have pictures taken with tourists. He would also answer questions about Benjamin Franklin's life. Some would try to stump him but he would always have the right answers.
He also was a member of the screen actor's guild where he was in a lot of movies and commercials filmed in the Boston area. He was also in a couple of Boston Herald Commercials!
He kept busy doing all of this up until a couple of years ago. "Ben" gone at the age of 94, you will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Muriel Elliott three sons, Donald Elliott, Kenneth Elliott and Richard Elliott Jr, two Grandsons, Jason Elliott, Timothy Elliott, two granddaughters, Racheal Corbet, and Jamie Brock and many great-grandchildren.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2020