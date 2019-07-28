|
80, passed away May 19, 2019, in Florida. Born in Boston, Richard lived the
majority of his life in Brookline, moving to Florida in 2007. He was ordained a Deacon in 1988 and did his ministry at St. Mary's for over 20 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynne, his adoring children Amy and Richard III (Emily); amazing grandchildren Nora and Deacon, brothers David (Carol) and Gerard, and many other family and friends.
A service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 2:30pm at
St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Place, followed by
a gathering in the school cafeteria. "All are welcome."
Published in Boston Herald on July 28, 2019