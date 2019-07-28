Home

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
5 Linden Place
View Map
Rev. Dr. Deacon Richard F. Radford

Rev. Dr. Deacon Richard F. Radford Notice
80, passed away May 19, 2019, in Florida. Born in Boston, Richard lived the

majority of his life in Brookline, moving to Florida in 2007. He was ordained a Deacon in 1988 and did his ministry at St. Mary's for over 20 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynne, his adoring children Amy and Richard III (Emily); amazing grandchildren Nora and Deacon, brothers David (Carol) and Gerard, and many other family and friends.

A service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 2:30pm at

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Place, followed by

a gathering in the school cafeteria. "All are welcome."



Published in Boston Herald on July 28, 2019
