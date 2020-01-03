Boston Herald Notices
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
8:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Mission Church
of West Roxbury, formerly of Mission Hill, December 31th. Beloved brother of Carol Buda of Dartmouth, Janice Banks of Walpole, Ronald Keefe of West Roxbury, David Keefe of St. Augustine, FL, and the late Raymond and Lawrence. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Monday, January 6th. at 8:30am. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Mission Church, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com

Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
