50, of Salem, NH, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, just four days shy of his 51st birthday after suffering a heart attack. Ricky, as he was known to all, was born on June 17, 1968 and raised in Salem, NH by his loving parents, Louis and Elizabeth (Burns) Mangeri.
From a very young age Ricky had a passion for how things worked and the mechanics of vehicles. He went on to own and operate Rick's Mobile Truck Repairs, traveling wherever he was needed for a repair. He will fondly be remembered by all who knew him covered in grease and smelling of motor oil for it was under the hood of a truck that he was his happiest.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4:00–7:00 PM at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Salem, NH. In lieu of flowers donations in Ricky's memory may be made to the Sal Azzarito Memorial Scholarship, Salem Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 297 Salem, NH 03079. For directions or to send on-line condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
Published in Boston Herald on June 19, 2019